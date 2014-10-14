FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss firm Geberit to buy Finland's Sanitec for $1.4 bln
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
October 14, 2014 / 5:26 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss firm Geberit to buy Finland's Sanitec for $1.4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Swiss sanitary equipment maker Geberit AG said it would buy Finland-based Sanitec Corp in an all-cash deal valued at about $1.4 billion, to expand its product offering in the medium- to high-end segment.

Geberit said it would offer 97 Swedish krone ($14) per Sanitec share and that Sanitec’s board has unanimously recommended that shareholders accept the offer.

“This transaction will make us the leader in the broader sanitary products industry and expand the addressable market for Geberit,” Geberit CEO and Chairman Albert Baehny said in a statement. ($1 = 7.1296 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.