S&P revises San Jose, California's outlook to stable
May 2, 2013 / 5:31 PM / 4 years ago

S&P revises San Jose, California's outlook to stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Thursday revised San Jose, California’s outlook to stable from negative, citing revenue growth and efforts to cut spending that have led to “very strong reserves.”

S&P also affirmed the city’s AA-plus general obligation bond rating.

The outlook revision also “reflects our expectation that the city will continue to strive to implement budget strategies that result in structural balance and fiscal stability,” S&P credit analyst Misty Newland said.

