South Africa's Sanlam scouring S.E. Asia for a life insurer
September 5, 2013 / 7:12 AM / 4 years ago

South Africa's Sanlam scouring S.E. Asia for a life insurer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Sanlam said on Thursday it planned to spend surplus capital to acquire a life insurer in South East Asia and raise its stakes in its Indian businesses if the government lifted a cap on foreign ownership.

Chief Executive Johan van Zyl said Sanlam, which had 3.2 billion rand ($313 million) in cash at the end of June, would be spending between 500 and 800 million rand for a life insurer in Malaysia or Indonesia.

It had earmarked 800 million rand for India, van Zyl told Reuters. ($1 = 10.2185 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Ed Cropley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
