FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Africa's Sanlam says has $374 mln war chest for 2014 acquisitions
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 4 years ago

S.Africa's Sanlam says has $374 mln war chest for 2014 acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 6 (Reuters) - South Africa’s biggest insurer by market value, Sanlam, said on Thursday it has a 4 billion rand ($373.68 million) kitty for acquisitions in Africa and Asia this year, after purchasing businesses worth 2.5 billion rand in 2013.

“We have a good pipeline of transactions in India, Malaysia, Africa, and we’d also like to strengthen our asset management operation in the UK. And then one or two opportunities in South Africa,” Chief Executive Johan van Zyl told Reuters.

Last month, Sanlam acquired an indirect stake in Nigeria’s Oasis Insurance after a company it partially owns purchased 71 percent in the motor and fire insurer.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.