South Africa's Sanlam names insider Ian Kirk as CEO

JOHANNESBURG, June 4 (Reuters) - South Africa’s biggest insurer Sanlam on Thursday named company insider Ian Kirk as its next chief executive, replacing Johan van Zyl after 12 years at helm.

Kirk inherits a company in the middle of bulking up its presence in the rest of Africa, where rapid economic growth has increased the number of people with money to spend on insurance to protect their wealth.

Sanlam, which operates in 10 African countries including oil-rich Ghana and Africa’s biggest economy Nigeria, aims to nearly double sales contribution from those countries to about 20 percent in the next five years.

Kirk, a chartered accountant, would start work in July when van Zyl is due to retire. Kirk joined the Sanlam 2006 as head of the company’s strategy before taking over as chief executive of Santam, Sanlam’s short-term insurance arm.

Sanlam also appointed Hubert Brody, former chief executive of South Africa’s biggest transport group Imperial Holdings , to head its personal finance unit starting in July.

Shares in the company were little changed at 67.81 rand by 0911 GMT, compared with a 0.7 percent lower JSE Top-40 index . (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by James Macharia)