FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sanlam says SEM to acquire 51 pct of MCIS Zurich Insurance Berhad
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 23, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sanlam says SEM to acquire 51 pct of MCIS Zurich Insurance Berhad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Sanlam Ltd :

* Sanlam Emerging Markets to acquire 51 pct of MCIS Zurich Insurance Berhad in Malaysia

* Deal for approximately ZAR 1.25 billion (ringgit Malaysia 387.6 million)

* SEM will reach its 51 pct interest in two phases - firstly through acquisition of a 40 pct interest from Koperasi, followed by a further 11 pct through a take-over offer to minority shareholders

* Should there be insufficient minority acceptances via take-over offer, additional shares necessary to reach a 51 pct interest to be purchased directly from Koperasi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.