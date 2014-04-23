BRIEF-Sanlam says SEM to acquire 51 pct of MCIS Zurich Insurance Berhad

April 23 (Reuters) - Sanlam Ltd :

* Sanlam Emerging Markets to acquire 51 pct of MCIS Zurich Insurance Berhad in Malaysia

* Deal for approximately ZAR 1.25 billion (ringgit Malaysia 387.6 million)

* SEM will reach its 51 pct interest in two phases - firstly through acquisition of a 40 pct interest from Koperasi, followed by a further 11 pct through a take-over offer to minority shareholders

* Should there be insufficient minority acceptances via take-over offer, additional shares necessary to reach a 51 pct interest to be purchased directly from Koperasi