BRIEF-Sanlam Group year-to-date normalised HEPS up about 30 pct
June 4, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sanlam Group year-to-date normalised HEPS up about 30 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Sanlam Ltd :

* New business volumes of 59 billion rand (excluding white label), up 21 percent on 2013.

* Normalised headline earnings up by some 30 percent

* Personal finance for first four months to April recorded a 26 percent increase in new business sales.

* We do not anticipate an improvement in economic environment for remainder of year

* General operating conditions are therefore expected to remain challenging with a resulting impact on group’s key operational performance indicators

* Group had excess capital of 4 billion rand available for redeployment at end of December 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

