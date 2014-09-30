FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sanlam to buy 28.7 pct in AfroCentric unit
September 30, 2014 / 2:11 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sanlam to buy 28.7 pct in AfroCentric unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Sanlam Ltd

* Act - slm - joint announcement regarding subscription of shares by sanlam in a wholly owned subsidiary of afrocentric

* Shareholders are advised that afrocentric has accepted an offer by sanlam on 30 september 2014 (“offer”) in terms of which sanlam, or its nominee, will subscribe for a 28.7% interest in issued share capital of act healthcare assets proprietary limited

* Cash subscription price of r593.7 million

* Sanlam will subscribe for such additional shares (“further shares”) at an aggregate cash subscription price of r109.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

