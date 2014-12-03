BRIEF-Sanlam says diluted HEPS rises 4 pct for 10 mos to Oct

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Sanlam Ltd
* New business volumes of R150 billion (excluding white label), up 17% on first 10 months of 2013
* Value of new life business (VNB) increased by 22% on comparable period in 2013.
* Diluted headline EPS increased by 4% compared to first 10 months of 2013
* Net result from financial services up 27% on first 10 months of 2013
* General operating conditions are therefore expected to remain challenging with a resulting impact on group's key operational performance indicators.