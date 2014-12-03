FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sanlam says diluted HEPS rises 4 pct for 10 mos to Oct
December 3, 2014 / 2:11 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sanlam says diluted HEPS rises 4 pct for 10 mos to Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Sanlam Ltd

* New business volumes of R150 billion (excluding white label), up 17% on first 10 months of 2013

* Value of new life business (VNB) increased by 22% on comparable period in 2013.

* Diluted headline EPS increased by 4% compared to first 10 months of 2013

* Net result from financial services up 27% on first 10 months of 2013

* General operating conditions are therefore expected to remain challenging with a resulting impact on group’s key operational performance indicators. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

