FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sanlam in talks for another stake in Malawi's NICO Holdings
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 11, 2013 / 10:30 AM / 4 years ago

Sanlam in talks for another stake in Malawi's NICO Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 11 (Reuters) - South African life insurer Sanlam said on Friday it is in talks to acquire 49 percent of the general insurance business of Malawi’s NICO Holdings in four African countries for an undisclosed amount.

Sanlam, which already owns 49 percent of NICO’s life insurance business in Malawi, said in a statement it was in talks to take a similar stake in NICO’s general insurance operations in Malawi, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

Sanlam said last month it had a 3.2 billion rand ($322.65 million) war chest for acquisitions in Malaysia or Indonesia and expansion in Africa.

Listed in Blantyre, Malawi’s commercial capital, NICO Holdings has life insurance, general insurance and banking units.

The company had 26.44 billion Malawi kwacha ($70.5 million)in revenue in 2011, according to Reuters data.

Sanlam also has interests in India, Malaysia and 10 African countries.

Sanlam’s shares are up 1.3 percent at 1023GMT, compared with a 0.66 percent rise by Johannesburg’s All-share index.

$1 = 9.9178 South African rand $1 = 375.0000 Malawi kwacha Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.