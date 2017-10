JOHANNESBURG, Feb 21 (Reuters) - South African insurance group Sanlam has acquired a further 3.7 percent in Indian company Shriram Transport Finance for nearly 1 billion rand ($113 million), raising its stake to about 10 percent.

Sanlam already holds stakes in Chennai-based conglomerate Shriram Group’s insurance businesses. ($1 = 8.8780 South African rand) (Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)