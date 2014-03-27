FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-San Leon Energy signs deal with Transatlantic Petroleum
#Market News
March 27, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-San Leon Energy signs deal with Transatlantic Petroleum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - San Leon Energy Plc :

* Term sheet agreement with Transatlantic Petroleum

* Says it is expected that cost of program should decrease with recent increase in service providers in Poland

* Estimated value of work program is $60 mln to $70 mln

* Transatlantic would earn an undivided 50 pct working interest in Nowa Sol, Wschowa, Gora, Rawicz, Prisice, Kotlarka, Olesnica, Praska and Wielun concessions totalling more than 1.9 million gross acres

* Final interests in concessions would comprise 50 pct Transatlantic, who would also become operator, 37.5 pct San Leon, and 12.5 pct Hutton Energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

