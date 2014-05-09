FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-San Leon says in continuing discussions with TransAtlantic over farm-in agreement in Poland
May 9, 2014 / 9:00 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-San Leon says in continuing discussions with TransAtlantic over farm-in agreement in Poland

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - San Leon Energy Plc

* Notes announcement yesterday by Transatlantic Petroleum Ltd (“Transatlantic”) with reference to farm-in agreement in Permian/ SW carboniferous basin of Poland, outline terms of which were notified by company on 27 march 2014.

* Company confirms that it is in continuing discussions with Transatlantic over details of proposed work program to be completed following execution of farm in agreement

* Will update market once final detailed work program has been agreed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

