Fairfax India to invest $300 mln in Sanmar Chemicals Group
#Market News
April 8, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

Fairfax India to invest $300 mln in Sanmar Chemicals Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Fairfax India Holdings Corp, part of Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Holdings, said it would invest $300 million in privately held Indian petrochemical company Sanmar Chemicals Group through a combination of equity and fixed-income securities.

Fairfax India will acquire a 30 percent equity ownership in Sanmar as a result of the investment, Fairfax India said on Friday.

Reuters had earlier reported that Fairfax India is close to acquiring a minority stake in Sanmar, citing sources familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
