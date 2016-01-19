San Marino picks former World Bank adviser to help clean up tax haven

ROME, Jan 19 (Reuters) - San Marino has nominated a former senior adviser at the World Bank to become the new central bank governor for the micro-state, whose banks are laden with bad loans, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Wafik Grais, 66, will have the task of overseeing a clean-up the 1,700-year-old state, a traditional haven for tax dodgers where non-performing loans are as high as 40 percent, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Grais, an Egyptian by birth, must now be approved by parliament in a vote scheduled for Thursday. He will be interviewed by the selection committee on Wednesday, said a government statement that did not name him.

After a selection process that began last October, Grais was chosen from 39 candidates to replace Renato Clarizia, who stepped down last year. He will have a five-year mandate.

San Marino is a 24-square-mile (61.2 square kilometre) enclave in northeastern Italy with a population of just over 30,000.

It hit big problems in 2009 when Italy, battered by the global financial crisis, added it to a tax black list. Since then, national output has dropped by a third to 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) and its five banking groups have been forced to radically change their business model.

Grais is an expert in Islamic finance. He was educated in Switzerland, where he also has citizenship, the source said.

Italy has now dropped San Marino from its black list and the economy is recovering slowly, but the largest Sammarinese bank needed an injection of public money equal to 13 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). That bank may need more help, the IMF has said.

Last year San Marino joined a group of countries that will automatically share data on bank accounts with European Union countries and those in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). That scheme starts in 2017.

The country is also negotiating a dedicated agreement with the European Union that would allow freedom of capital movement. ($1 = 0.9203 euros) (Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Writing by Steve Scherer, Editing by Ruth Pitchford)