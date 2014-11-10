FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Philippines' San Miguel Jan-Sept net income up 31 pct
November 10, 2014 / 8:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Philippines' San Miguel Jan-Sept net income up 31 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - San Miguel Corp

* Says net income in January to September 23.2 billion pesos, up 31 percent

* Says 9-mth consolidated revenues grew 10 percent to 599 billion pesos on double-digit growth in oil refining arm Petron Corp and power generation, and uptick in core beer and food businesses

* Says consolidated recurring earnings before income tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) up 8 percent to 67.2 billion pesos

* San Miguel, with a market value of around $3.9 bln, has aggressively expanded over the last six years into power, airlines, mining, telecoms, oil refining and distribution, and infrastructure, while maintaining its status as the country’s dominant food and beverage firm Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.