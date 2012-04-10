FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippine Air may spend up to $1 bln for refleeting-report
April 10, 2012 / 1:35 AM / 6 years ago

Philippine Air may spend up to $1 bln for refleeting-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, April 10 (Reuters) - Philippine Airlines (PAL) may spend up to $1 billion for a refleeting programme to boost its competitiveness after a deal last week in which conglomerate San Miguel Corp will become a substantial investor, a local newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The refleeting program would cost at least $500 million to as much as $1 billion, the Philippine Daily Inquirer quoted San Miguel president Ramon Ang as saying.

There was no immediate reply from Ang to a Reuters’ query on the report.

San Miguel, the country’s most diverse conglomerate, announced last week it would buy minority stakes worth a total $500 million in flag carrier PAL and a sister airline, Air Philippines Corp, with the deal giving San Miguel management control of the two airlines. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)

