San Miguel says chairman sold 11 pct stake to company president
#Industrials
June 29, 2012 / 7:17 AM / 5 years ago

San Miguel says chairman sold 11 pct stake to company president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, June 29 (Reuters) - San Miguel Corp said on Friday its chairman Eduardo Cojuangco has sold an 11 percent stake in the firm to its president Ramon Ang, but he will keep his post in the Philippines’ most diversified conglomerate.

The company did not disclose details of the transaction, which was crossed in the stock exchange on Friday.

Ang is known to have led San Miguel’s transformation from a dominant food and beverage firm into one of the largest conglomerates in the Philippines.

The group has spent at least $3 billion since 2007 for its aggressive acquisitions away from its traditional food and drinks businesses and into sectors such as energy, telecoms, mining, banking, infrastructure and airlines. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco)

