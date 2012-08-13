San Miguel H1 net profit up 31 pct, gaining from economic growth

MANILA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp reported on Monday a 31 percent rise in first-half net income, driven by earnings from its energy businesses and contributions from new acquisitions.

The dominant food and drinks maker in the Philippines and its most diversified conglomerate said in a statement it had earned net income of 14.1 billion pesos ($336 million) in January to June. Sales climbed 25 percent to 330 billion pesos.

Analysts expect San Miguel to post a 65 percent rise in net income to 19.3 billion pesos this year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, with recent acquisitions helping boost its bottom line.

San Miguel has made a series of acquisitions worth more than $5 billion in the energy, infrastructure, telecommunications, banking, mining and airlines industries over the past four years.

The group’s revenues account for about 5 percent of the Southeast Asian country’s gross domestic product, which grew at an annual pace of 6.4 percent in the first quarter. Philippine President Benigno Aquino, in a Reuters interview in July, said second-quarter GDP growth may be even faster.

Shares in San Miguel, which has a market value of around $6.4 billion, the country’s seventh biggest, fell 0.8 percent on Monday in a broad market that was up 0.2 percent. The shares have fallen about 4 percent this year, underperforming the broader market’s 20 percent gain. ($1 = 41.89 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)