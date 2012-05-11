FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

Manila's San Miguel Q1 net income up 19 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA, May 11 (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp said on Friday its net income climbed 19 percent in the first quarter from a year before, with strong contributions from its power-related subsidiaries.

San Miguel, the dominant food and drinks maker for decades and now the country’s most diversified conglomerate, added airlines to its portfolio of businesses last month .

It also expanded its regional reach via its $577 million purchase of Esso Malaysia Bhd last year. It expects to invest up to $1.2 billion to upgrade and expand the oil refiner’s facilities.

The company said in a statement on Friday it had net income of 8.5 billion pesos ($200 million) in January to March against 7.1 billion pesos the previous year.

Analysts expect San Miguel, one of the country’s biggest listed firms with a market cap of over $6 billion, to post a 65 percent rise in net income to 19.3 billion pesos this year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, with recent acquisitions helping boost its bottom line.

The group’s net sales climbed 12 percent to 142 billion pesos.

Its flagship firm, San Miguel Brewery, part-owned by Japan’s Kirin Holdings, had net sales of 18.3 billion pesos in the first three months, up 5 percent from the previous year, although it suffered from a 4 percent decline in sales volume, the company said.

San Miguel shares edged down 0.3 percent on Friday, in line with the broader market. The stock has fallen about 2 percent this year, underperforming the market’s 19 percent gain.

$1 = 42.3850 Philippine pesos Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Alan Raybould

