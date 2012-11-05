San Miguel unit plans $200 mln offer to meet Philippines rule-IFR

HONG KONG, Nov 5 (Reuters) - San Miguel Pure Foods, a unit of the Philippines’ largest diversified conglomerate, San Miguel Corp (SMC), has started pre-marketing an up to $200 million stock offering, IFR reported on Monday.

The sale of existing shares will be done to enable the company to increase its free float to the regulatory minimum of 10 percent, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. San Miguel Pure Foods, with a 0.8 percent free float, is among several companies still lagging below the threshold set by local regulators.

Maybank Kim Eng, Standard Chartered and UBS are handling the deal, IFR reported. (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Robert Birsel)