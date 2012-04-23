UPDATE 1-Sanmina-SCI sees weak third quarter

* Expects Q3 adj EPS $0.26-$0.32 vs est $0.37

* Sees Q3 rev $1.47-$1.52 bln vs est $1.57 bln

* Q2 adj EPS $0.27 vs est $0.27

* Q2 rev down 7 pct at $1.46 bln vs est $1.51 bln

* Shares down 2 after market

April 23 (Reuters) - Contract manufacturer Sanmina-SCI Corp forecast third-quarter results below analysts’ estimates, hurt by flat demand across most of its markets and a decline in the multimedia segment.

For the third quarter, Sanmina-SCI expects adjusted earnings of 26 cents to 32 cents per share, on revenue of $1.47 billion to $1.52 billion.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 37 cents per share, on revenue of $1.57 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sanmina-SCI, which competes with Jabil Circuit Inc, Flextronics International and Foxconn International Holdings, posted second-quarter net income of $30.2 million, or 2 cents a share, compared with $44.6 million, or 16 cents a share, last year.

Excluding items, the company, which derives almost a quarter of its revenue from defense and aerospace manufacturing contracts, earned 27 cents a share.

Revenue fell 7 percent to $1.46 billion.

Analysts on average expected earnings of 27 cents a share, on revenue of $1.51 billion.

Shares of the San Jose, California-based company were down 2 percent at $10.10 in extended trading. They closed at $10.26 on Monday on the Nasdaq.