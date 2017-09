Dec 18 (Reuters) - Sanochemia Pharmazeutika AG :

* FY revenue 34.051 million euros ($41.96 million) versus 33.302 million euros year ago

* FY EBIT loss 2.228 million euros versus profit of 0.224 million euros year ago

* FY net loss 3.395 million euros versus loss 1.225 million euros year ago

* Targets for FY 2014/15 are organic growth and balanced operating result