Sept 25 (Reuters) - Sanochemia Pharmazeutika AG : * Says enters into agreement with VIVID Imaging Technologies Ltd. to distribute

medical accessories / injectors * Says after conclusion of agreement, both sides to yield synergies in sales as

well as in terms of market access * Says due to commencement of marketing this new product lines Sanochemia

expects a maximum revenue growth * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage