Sanofi buys two equine health products from Bayer

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Sanofi said on Wednesday that Merial, its animal health unit, had reached an agreement with Bayer HealthCare to buy two Bayer equine health products for an undisclosed amount.

Legend/Hyonate is an injectable solution that treats noninfectious joint dysfunction in horses while Marquis Antiprotozoal Oral Paste is the first FDA-approved treatment for equine protozoal myeloencephalitis (EPM), a disease that affects the central nervous system in horses.