#Healthcare
May 4, 2015 / 3:35 PM / 2 years ago

Sanofi rebels make mark in AGM vote on CEO pay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) - Shareholders in drugs group Sanofi , which sacked its chief executive last year and appointed a new one in February, approved millions of euros in payments to both men on Monday despite a substantial rebellion by activist investors.

While most resolutions were passed with votes in the high 90s percent, more than a third of votes were cast either against or as abstentions on two resolutions; one concerning the pay, conditions and pension terms of new CEO Olivier Brandicourt, and the other the pay-off for his sacked predecessor Chris Viehbacher.

Reporting by Andrew Callus, editing by Geert De Clercq

