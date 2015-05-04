Sanofi rebels make mark in AGM vote on CEO pay

PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) - Shareholders in drugs group Sanofi , which sacked its chief executive last year and appointed a new one in February, approved millions of euros in payments to both men on Monday despite a substantial rebellion by activist investors.

While most resolutions were passed with votes in the high 90s percent, more than a third of votes were cast either against or as abstentions on two resolutions; one concerning the pay, conditions and pension terms of new CEO Olivier Brandicourt, and the other the pay-off for his sacked predecessor Chris Viehbacher.