3 months ago
May 10, 2017 / 3:09 PM / 3 months ago

Sanofi says has no "absolute need" to do acquisitions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - Sanofi is currently looking at several external growth opportunities, after having failed to clinch two large deals recently, but feels it has no urgent need to make acquisitions, the drugmaker's chairman told shareholders on Wednesday.

"There is a certain number of targets that we are looking at and if we think there are indeed transactions that can be achieved, we will consider them," Sanofi's Board Chairman Serge Weinberg said during the French company's annual meeting in Paris.

"However, there is no 'absolute necessity' to conduct these transactions. The group's (internal) dynamic is satisfactory," he added.

Weinberg refused to spell out more details but said that innovative products were mostly located in Europe and the United States and that Sanofi had a lot of "flexibility" financially. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

