CORRECTED-Sanofi and AstraZeneca to exchange 210,000 chemical compounds
November 20, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Sanofi and AstraZeneca to exchange 210,000 chemical compounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects number in headline)

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Sanofi and AstraZeneca said on Friday that they will exchange 210,000 chemical compounds in a deal aimed at widening the diversity of the chemicals they can use to develop new drugs.

The compounds exchanged have been selected based on differences from those already existing in their own libraries, the companies said in a statement.

Each company will be able to research the compounds for use in any disease without restrictions.

There are no payments associated with the agreement, either upfront or if a compound becomes part of a successful clinical candidate.

Reporting by Alan Charlish, editing by Dominique Vidalon

