Bayer's Brandicourt a frontrunner for top Sanofi job - Bloomberg
February 13, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 3 years ago

Bayer's Brandicourt a frontrunner for top Sanofi job - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Olivier Brandicourt, head of Bayer AG’s healthcare business, is well placed to become chief executive of French drug maker Sanofi, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the company’s strategy.

Brandicourt’s name has been circulating for months as a potential replacement for Chris Viehbacher, sacked by Sanofi’s board in October.

Chairman Serge Weinberg, who has been acting CEO since Viehbacher’s ouster, said last week a permanent replacement would be appointed from outside the company before March 31.

The Bloomberg report said talks were underway over Brandicourt’s exit from Bayer, with the Sanofi board still considering alternative CEO candidates. Both companies declined to comment.

Brandicourt studied in Paris and practised as a doctor before working in the pharmaceuticals industry for 25 years. He took on his on his current role at Bayer in 2013.

Reporting by Andrew Callus, Victoria Bryan and Noelle Mennella; Editing by Laurence Frost

