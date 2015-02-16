FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sanofi to name Bayer's Brandicourt as CEO this week-Le Figaro
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 16, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

Sanofi to name Bayer's Brandicourt as CEO this week-Le Figaro

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - French drugs group Sanofi is set to announce this week that Olivier Brandicourt, head of Bayer AG’s healthcare business, will become its new chief executive, le Figaro newspaper reported on Monday citing information it had obtained.

On Friday of last week, a Bloomberg News report said Brandicourt was a front runner for the job, citing people with knowledge of the company’s strategy.

A former doctor who studied and practised in Paris, Brandicourt’s name has been circulating for months as one of a small handful of people suitable as a potential replacement for Chris Viehbacher, sacked by Sanofi’s board in October.

Chairman Serge Weinberg, who has been acting CEO since Viehbacher’s ouster, said earlier in February that a permanent replacement would be appointed from outside the company before March 31.

Friday’s Bloomberg report said talks were underway over Brandicourt’s exit from Bayer, with the Sanofi board still considering alternative CEO candidates. Le Figaro’s report, carried on its web site, did not mention other candidates.

Brandicourt has worked in the pharmaceuticals industry for 25 years and took on his current role at Bayer in 2013.

A Sanofi spokeswoman and a spokesman for Bayer Healthcare both declined to comment. (Reporting by Andrew Callus and Noelle Mennella; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.