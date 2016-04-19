FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanofi invests 300 mln eur to expand Belgian plant
April 19, 2016 / 5:11 AM / a year ago

Sanofi invests 300 mln eur to expand Belgian plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 19 (Reuters) - Sanofi said on Tuesday that it would invest 300 million euros ($339 million) to expand a Belgian site specialised in making treatments for rare diseases.

The French drugmaker said in a statement that the facility in Geel, in northern Belgium would increase production capacity and expand into new drugs and therapeutic areas.

The site is currently used for the global production of a protein therapy for Pompe disease, a rare, genetic muscular condition that is often fatal, Sanofi said. ($1 = 0.8845 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by James Regan)

