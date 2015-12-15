FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boehringer CEO says negotiations with Sanofi to be complex
December 15, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

Boehringer CEO says negotiations with Sanofi to be complex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Boehringer Ingelheim expects negotiations with Sanofi about the drugmakers’ planned asset swap to be complex but is confident the deal can be wrapped up by the end of next year.

“We are at the very beginning and want to achieve our goal. There are a number of questions... You see that it is a complex procedure,” CEO Andreas Barner told journalists in a conference call.

He confirmed Boehringer and Sanofi’s goal to close the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2016, subject to regulatory approvals.

Sanofi and Boehringer are in exclusive talks over a $20 billion swap of the French pharmaceuticals company’s animal health business for the family-owned German group’s consumer health operation.

Barner said there was “practically no overlap” in the animal health and consumer healthcare businesses that are to be merged, which was good for employment prospects of affected staff.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Kirsti Knolle

