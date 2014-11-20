FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sanofi chairman comments on drugmaker's outlook
November 20, 2014 / 7:55 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Sanofi chairman comments on drugmaker's outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Sanofi Chairman Serge Weinberg to reporters on a conference call on Thursday:

* Won’t comment on potential candidates for CEO job, names floated in the press are “pure speculation”

* Sanofi is searching for a CEO outside of the company and hopes to find one as soon as possible

* Sanofi expects patients’ conversion rate from Lantus to Toujeo to be above current consensus of 20 percent, won’t give more details

* Confirms Reuters report that board’s nomination committee is now chaired by Jean-Rene Fourtou Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Natalie Huet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
