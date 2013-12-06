FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK cost agency recommends new Sanofi MS pill
December 6, 2013 / 12:01 PM / 4 years ago

UK cost agency recommends new Sanofi MS pill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s healthcare cost watchdog NICE has recommended that the state health service use Sanofi’s new multiple sclerosis pill Aubagio, which will be supplied at a discount.

The National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence (NICE) - the body that decides if drugs should be paid for - said on Friday its final draft guidance recommended Aubagio, or teriflunomide, for adults with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

The drug’s list price is 13,529 pounds ($22,100) per patient a year but the size of the discount has not been disclosed.

On Thursday, NICE said it needed more information before deciding if a separate Sanofi drug for the disease - the injectable treatment Lemtrada - was worth using.

