Sanofi says to buy CVRs for up to $152 million

PARIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi plans to offer to buy about 30 percent of its outstanding contingent value rights (CVR), linked to its purchase of U.S. biotech Genzyme, for between $130 and $152 million, it said on Tuesday.

Sanofi said it would pay between $1.50 and $1.75 per CVR, a premium of between 7.1 and 25 percent to their last price of $1.40 on Aug. 31. The offer will run until Oct. 5.

“Sanofi currently expects payment for CVRs that are accepted for purchase to be made no later than Oct. 11,” the group said in a statement. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Matt Driskill)