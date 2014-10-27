Sanofi chief's future in question at board meeting-paper

PARIS, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The board of French drugmaker Sanofi may address the subject of whether to keep Chief Executive Chris Viehbacher during a meeting later on Monday, according to Les Echos newspaper.

The newspaper report said the meeting, ahead of third quarter results on Tuesday, follows concerns among certain people that he runs the company as much from Boston as from Paris.

Sanofi had no comment and said it was a matter for the board. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Andrew Callus)