Sanofi warns of currency impact on earnings
#Credit Markets
July 4, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

Sanofi warns of currency impact on earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 4 (Reuters) - French pharmaceutical group Sanofi said in a statement on Friday that it estimates that negative foreign currency impact on its second-quarter 2014 financial results should be about 6 percentage points on sales and 8 to 10 percentage points on business earnings per share (EPS).

It added that if June 2014 exchange rates were to remain stable until the end of this year, the negative foreign currency impact on 2014 business EPS would be limited to approximately 5 percentage points. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq)

