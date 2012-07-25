FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanofi says dengue vaccine effective in trial
#Healthcare
July 25, 2012 / 5:29 AM / 5 years ago

Sanofi says dengue vaccine effective in trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines division of Sanofi, said on Wednesday that its dengue vaccine candidate proved effective in a study in fighting the disease, which it described as a threat to almost 3 billion people.

“The results confirm the excellent safety profile of the vaccine candidate,” Sanofi said in a statement, referring to a trial carried out in Thailand.

The full data are being reviewed by scientific experts and public health officials, with detailed results to be published later this year, Sanofi said.

Large-scale late-stage Phase III dengue vaccine clinical studies with 31,000 participants are under way in 10 countries in Asia and Latin America, the company added. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
