Sanofi successfully completes dengue vaccine study
April 28, 2014 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

Sanofi successfully completes dengue vaccine study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 28 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi said the first of two Phase III clinical studies of a proposed dengue vaccine had been successfully completed, reaching its primary endpoint with a significant reduction in cases of the disease.

Sanofi, which will be conducting a second study in Latin America, said the first trial in Asia had shown a reduction of 56 percent of dengue disease cases. The company said the data would be reviewed in the coming weeks with a view to publication in a peer-reviewed journal later this year.

Fighting the dengue virus, for which there is no specific treatment available, is a health priority in regions like Latin America and Asia where epidemics occur regularly, Sanofi said. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent)

