Sanofi plans late-stage diabetes combo drug tests in 2014

PARIS, June 24 (Reuters) - Sanofi aims to start late-stage tests for a pen device combining diabetes treatments Lantus and Lyxumia in the first half of 2014, according to slides posted on its website ahead of a presentation to investors on Monday.

The French drugmaker said in May it was stepping up the development of the fixed-combination pen to sidestep an earlier setback with a similar device and take advantage of the delayed U.S. launch of competitor Novo Nordisk’s new insulin. (Reporting by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)