Sanofi says U.S. FDA accepts diabetes drug application

PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted its application for the use of insulin and its lixisenatide drug in combination for the treatment of adults with Type 2 diabetes.

Sanofi expects the FDA to make a decision on the drug in August, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Sanofi added that it was on track to submit the fixed-ratio combination treatment to regulators in Europe in March. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)