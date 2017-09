PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi said the European Commission had cleared its key cholesterol drug Praluent for the treatment of so-called “bad cholesterol,” or low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, in certain adult patients with hypercholesterolemia.

The drug won U.S. regulatory approval in July. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Anand Basu)