Sanofi, DiCE Molecules announce drug partnership

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi and privately held DiCE Molecules announced on Wednesday a five-year research partnership aimed at discovering potential small-molecule drugs.

The deal includes up to 12 drug targets, with funding of over $50 million, the companies said in a statement.

Sanofi will then pay up to $184 million in research, clinical and regulatory milestone payments per target, as well as royalty payments based on sales of each compound developed by Sanofi, the companies said.

“We hope this partnership will help deliver essential therapies against currently intractable disease targets,” said Kathy Bowdish, head of Sanofi’s Sunrise Initiative, which aims to invest in early-stage drug opportunities via partnerships. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)