FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Sanofi not looking at selling animal health right now -CEO
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-Sanofi not looking at selling animal health right now -CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds codes)

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi is not looking at selling its animal health business but could look at making it bigger instead, Chief Executive Chris Viehbacher told analysts on a call on Tuesday.

Asked if he would consider selling or swapping Sanofi’s animal health business, Viehbacher said: “Our approach to animal health has been that it is part of our diversification strategy” and noted that the unit was “a pretty big business” with a number of new products to come in.

“Obviously this is something that has to contribute to Sanofi’s growth over time and we expect it to do so. So there’s no thought process about doing anything today. If we could acquire something to make it bigger, we would do so, but again, there are quite a number of constraints on this from an antitrust point of view.”

The pharmaceutical industry is abuzz with deals and asset swaps, seeing drugmakers worldwide shake up their portfolios to weed out or beef up businesses that haven’t reached critical mass. Eli Lilly said last week it was buying Novartis’ animal health business, putting the new merged entity ahead of Sanofi’s Merial in terms of global sales.

Sanofi earlier posted lower-than-expected first-quarter earnings, partly weighed down by declining sales of animal health products.

Reporting by Natalie Huet; editing by Geert De Clercq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.