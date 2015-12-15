FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Sanofi, Boehringer in talks to swap assets
December 15, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Sanofi, Boehringer in talks to swap assets

PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Sanofi and Boehringer Ingelheim on Tuesday announced they were in exclusive talks to swap the French pharmaceuticals company’s animal health business for the family-owned German group’s consumer health operation.

Sanofi said the deal would consist of an exchange of Sanofi’s Merial arm, with an enterprise value of 11.4 billion euros ($12.60 billion), with Boehringer Ingelheim’s CHC division with an enterprise value of 6.7 billion euros. Boehringer would also pay 4.7 billion euros in cash to Sanofi.

$1 = 0.9045 euros Reporting by Andrew Callus; editing by Jason Neely

