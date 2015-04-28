FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sanofi says U.S. FDA to fast track Fabry therapy review
April 28, 2015 / 5:22 AM / 2 years ago

Sanofi says U.S. FDA to fast track Fabry therapy review

PARIS, April 28 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi said on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has agreed to speed up the review of its drug application for a new Fabry disease treatment.

Sanofi said its Genzyme unit was enrolling patients in a mid-stage Phase IIa trial of the “GZ/SAR402671” therapy.

Fabry disease is an inherited, potentially fatal disorder characterized by the buildup of a particular type of fat that results in cell damage, leading to pain, hearing loss, kidney failure, heart attacks and strokes. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

