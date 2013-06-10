FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FDA approves Sanofi Pasteur influenza vaccine
June 10, 2013

FDA approves Sanofi Pasteur influenza vaccine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA said on Monday that its Sanofi Pasteur vaccines division has won clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market its four-strain influenza vaccine, Fluzone Quadrivalent.

The Fluzone Quadrivalent vaccine is licensed for use in children six months of age and older, adolescents, and adults.

The 2013 influenza season will be the first in which quadrivalent influenza vaccines will be available in the United States.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Daniel Magnowski

