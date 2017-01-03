Sanofi, Regeneron lose bid to overturn Amgen win in patent case

Jan 3 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Tuesday refused to throw out a court verdict upholding two Amgen Inc patents related to the company's cholesterol drug, a defeat for Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, which make a rival drug.

In an October 2014 lawsuit, Amgen had sought to stop Paris-based Sanofi and Tarrytown, New York-based Regeneron from selling Praluent, a drug intended to lower bad LDL cholesterol by blocking a protein known as PCSK9. A jury found Amgen's patents valid in March. (Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)