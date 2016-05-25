FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. panel backs approval of Sanofi combination diabetes drug
May 25, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

U.S. panel backs approval of Sanofi combination diabetes drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - One day after recommending approval of a new diabetes drug made by Novo Nordisk A/S, a U.S. advisory panel on Wednesday recommended approval of a similar product made by Sanofi SA.

The panel voted 12-2, with one person not voting, that the Food and Drug Administration should approve Sanofi’s combination drug, iGlarLixi, for patients with type 2 diabetes. The agency is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory panels but typically does so. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Bernard Orr)

