Feb 12 Drugmaker Sanofi is close to
selling some over-the-counter products to Ipsen SA, in
a deal that could be valued at nearly 100 million euros ($106.18
million), Bloomberg reported.
The deal between the French drugmakers may be announced as
early as Monday, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar
with the matter. bloom.bg/2kAJLsp
Ipsen emerged as the preferred bidder after a competitive
sale process involving other pharmaceutical companies, Bloomberg
reported.
Both Ipsen and Sanofi could not be immediately reached for
comments outside regular business hours.
Sanofi and German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim confirmed
last month the closing of a $20 billion asset swap, under which
Sanofi bought Boehringer's consumer health division, and the
German firm purchased Merial animal health business.
($1 = 0.9418 euros)
(Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)